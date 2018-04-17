Fianna Fáil calls for hardship fund for farmers affected by fodder shortage

An extra €1.5m needs to be spent on measures to alleviate the fodder crisis, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party wants a hardship fund to be set up for small and medium-sized farms which have been impacted by the shortage.

The issue is due to be debated in the Dáil tonight.

The party's Agriculture Spokesperson, Charlie McConalogue, says farmers are in a very difficult position.

He said: "Fodder has run out, there is no end in sight to the bad weather and growth has been very much behind.

"Farmers are under very much financial pressure, they are also under a lot of mental strain, and also we have animal welfare issues as a result of the fact that animal fodder is very scarce in the country.

"Unfortunately, the Government has been caught totally cold in relation to the response in this issue."