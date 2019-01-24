Fianna Fáil announce partnership with SDLP in the North

Fianna Fáil and the SDLP in Northern Ireland have announced a partnership.

The two parties will work together as Fianna Fáil considers running candidates in the North.

A full merger between the two parties had been suggested but will not go ahead for now.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said there is a crisis in Northern Ireland and more needs to be done to plan a new way forward.

Mr Martin said: "The achievements of the Good Friday Agreement have been immense and deserve to be celebrated.

"Unfortunately the reality is that today there is a deep and pervasive crisis which is causing far too many people to lose faith in politics and to believe that progress is impossible. This is a crisis which has been made worse by Brexit but has been steadily growing for most of the last decade.

"At this dangerous moment, we simply cannot just accept business as usual. We must accept that there is a deep crisis and a new way forward must be plotted.

"A new agenda which responds to the needs of the people of all parts of this island - which can show that we don’t just have to accept the permanent cycle of partisanship, underdevelopment and crisis – is urgently needed."