FF leave possibility of fielding presidential candidate open
26/06/2018
Fianna Fáil are leaving open the possibility of fielding a candidate to run for Áras an Uachtaráin but will hold off deciding until President Michael D Higgins makes his position clear next month.
Party justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan made the comments after weekend reports that the president has told government members he will seek a second term in the Park.
Mr O'Callaghan said Fianna Fáil would hold off making a decision about running someone or not until when Mr Higgins makes his decision public, which is expected next month.
Asked was the party then open to the idea of having its own candidate if there was a race, Mr O'Callaghan answered:
“We haven't ruled anything in, we haven't ruled anything out.”
Mr O'Callagan has said previously that he thinks Mr Higgins is doing a good job and that he would like to see him serve another seven years. But he added at Leinster House this morning:
“I don't think many people are putting themselves forward as of yet.”
Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has also not ruled out her party running a candidate.
Presidential challenger Gerard Craughwell has called on Mr Higgins to clarify his position immediately on seeking another seven-year term.
During his initial presidential campaign, Michael D Higgins said he would only stay in the position for one term. However he appears to have changed his position now.
A provisional voting date of October 26 has been set to coincide with two referendums on blasphemy and the woman's place in the home.
