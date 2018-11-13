FF call for new agency to drive regeneration of Dublin's inner city

A new empowered agency needs to lead development and regeneration in Dublin's inner city and corporations should contribute towards progress there too, Fianna Fail has demanded.

Launching a Bill to establish a new body with statutory powers to redevelop the inner city, the Opposition party claimed the current government was only dipping in and out of creating new supports there.

Highlighting how the party had led the setting of the IFSC and Temple Bar in the capital, party TDs outlined their plans for a new Dublin North Inner City Development Authority to oversee regeneration.

It would function for 10 years, cooperate with other agencies such as Dublin City Council and drive social change, improvements in the areas and a new plan for Dublin's north east inner city.

This plan, by industrial relations specialist Kieran Mulvey, was published in June 2016 and commissioned by the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny after a series of shootings related the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The new authority, proposed by Fianna Fail TDs John Lahart and Darragh O'Brien, would have powers to manage state lands for redevelopment.

City sites had massive potential, said the TDs. Furthermore, inner city companies beside the residential areas, such as Citibank and Google, should have some “corporate responsibility” contributing to the area, argued Mr Lahart.

The new authority would put together and oversee a strategy for the north inner city, explained local councillor Mary Fitzpatrick, a Fianna Fail general election candidate for Dublin Central.

TDs and Ms Fitzpatrick denied the new authority would just be another “quango” and insisted it help promote investment in the city.