Female membership on State Boards reaches record high

Female membership on State Boards has reached a record 40.7%.

It is the highest female representation since the Government's 40% target was introduced, and it compares to an average of just 18% in non-state boards.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flangan said he was pleased by the increase, but he pointed out it is just an average and said he is disappointed that there are still 11 single-gender boards with no female representation, saying that is something that must be addressed.

Minister Flanagan said the Government had committed to every State Board reaching the 40% target, and yet less than half currently do.

He said he did not believe sufficient progress had been made in some sectors, adding his Department will chair an interdepartmental group to identify best practice to improve gender equality.