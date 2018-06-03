Female cyclist in critical condition after accident in Dublin

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after her bicycle was in a collision with a car in Dublin.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon on the Oak Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The woman, aged 30, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries, while a 31-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who travelled on the Oak Road on Friday afternoon at around 3.30pm who may have dash cam equipment to help them in their investigation.

Witnesses can contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.