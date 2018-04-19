Fears release of rapist Christy Griffin could reignite Dublin gangland feud

There are fears the release of a convicted rapist and paedophile may fuel Dublin's gangland crisis.

48-year-old Christy Griffin has been freed from Midlands Prison in Portlaoise after serving 11 years for abusing a young girl known to him over an eight-year period.

Midlands Prison, Portlaoise

It is understood Gardaí are worried it may reignite a feud which developed after the case came to light.

Griffin, of Ridgewood Green, Swords in Dublin, was convicted on two counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault on dates between 1993 and 2001.

He was sentenced to life in April 2007 but this was overturned in October 2011 and reduced to 15 years.

Local crime factions in Sheriff Street split over the sex attacks and began targeting each other - some supporting the victim and others Griffin.

Two murders were carried out after the criminal was first charged.

Gerard Byrne, 25, from Ferryman's Crossing, was shot dead in the middle of the neighbouring IFSC on December 13, 2006 and a fortnight later 28-year-old Stephen Ledden was shot dead at a home in Oriel Street.

In 2010, Stephen "Madzer" Byrne was shot dead at the corner of Sheriff Street and St Laurence Place East. Byrne was the prime suspect for the murder of Stephen Ledden.

The murder of Gavin McCarthy outside Noctor's Pub in Sheriff Street in October 2008 was also linked to the bitter feud.

Digital Desk