Fears over missing woman, 74, in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin say they're very concerned for the welfare of a missing 74-year-old woman.

Missing women Margaret Kelly. Picture: An Garda Siochana

Margaret Kelly - who suffers from a medical condition - was last seen at around midday yesterday as she left St James Hospital following a visit.

She is described as being of medium build and carrying a large black handbag.

When last seen Margaret was wearing black trousers and a white sleeved cardigan.

She also wears glasses.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to contact Gardai.