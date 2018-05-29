Fears over missing woman, 74, in Dublin
Gardaí in Dublin say they're very concerned for the welfare of a missing 74-year-old woman.
Margaret Kelly - who suffers from a medical condition - was last seen at around midday yesterday as she left St James Hospital following a visit.
She is described as being of medium build and carrying a large black handbag.
When last seen Margaret was wearing black trousers and a white sleeved cardigan.
She also wears glasses.
Anyone who's seen her is asked to contact Gardai.
