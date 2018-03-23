Fears of white Easter could come true as Met Éireann forecast cold spell

Fears of a white Easter could come true after Met Éireann has forecast another cold snap for next week.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 2 degrees from Monday with the possibility of snow on higher ground.

Forecaster with Met Éireann Harm Luijkx says it will not be as cold as the two previous cold spells.

He said: At the moment it looks like Easter weekend temperatures will be in single figures at best.

"It is still cold but not as cold, there might be a bit of sleet on high ground."

