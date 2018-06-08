Father who died on family day out is laid to rest in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher

A man who died after the van he was driving collided with a tractor as he made his way to the beach on a family day out has been remembered as a kind father who had "a great sense of fun."

Patrick McMahon (39) of Churchtown, and formerly of Douglas in Cork, lost his life after the van he was driving collided with a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road on Monday afternoon.

He was laid to rest today at St Gobnait's Cemetery in Mallow following 11.30am requiem mass at Christ the King Church, Turners Cross in the city.

The funeral of Patrick McMahon, at Christ the King Church, Turner's Cross. Photo: David Keane

His 14 year old daughter Vanessa (Nessa) and her teenage boyfriend Thomas Crowley (17) were also injured in the incident.

The teenagers had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Rescue Helicopter 112 and are continuing to be treated for their injuries.

It is understood that Patrick McMahon's partner, Gillian McAllen, was travelling in a vehicle behind when the crash occurred.

At the funeral mass today Fr Billy O'Sullivan said that the passing of Patrick had caused immense sorrow to his loved ones.

Fr O'Sullivan said that Patrick was a vibrant man.

He had a great sense of fun. He loved card games and was very fond of charades. He had a gift of friendship. He had good friends.

Fr O'Sullivan said that Patrick loved the music of Johnny Cash whilst his special song with his partner Gillian was "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran.

"Above all he loved Gillian and the children. His parents, brothers and sisters. We gather in solidarity with his partner Gillian and his children.

We gather in deep shock and in deep grief. There is not much we can say but to be in solidarity with those who loved Patrick most.

Patrick McMahon survived by his partner Gillian and children Jasmine, Nessa, Frank, Sinead, Holly, Joy and Saoirse.

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter 112 attended at the scene on Monday.

They freed the teenagers from the badly damaged van in a lengthy and difficult process.

The Rescue Helicopter had to land at a GAA pitch near CUH as the hospital does not have a helipad. The teenagers were then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor, a male in his twenties, was not injured in the incident. However, he was said to have been deeply shocked by the accident.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

The road remained closed for a number of hours. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardaí at Mallow on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line.