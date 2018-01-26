Father of two dies after falling from wall while taking down Christmas lights

By Patrick Flynn

A man has died in hospital following a tragic accident at his home in Co Clare this afternoon.



The father-of-two in his early 50s is understood to have been working around his home when he fell from a wall and suffered a serious head injury.



It is believed he was taking down Christmas lights at his home near Lisdeen in West Clare at the time.



The alarm was raised at around 1pm and emergency services rushed to the scene.



Gardaí and ambulance paramedics arrived quickly while the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also requested to attend.



Volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also dispatched to assist with securing a safe landing zone for the helicopter.



Gardaí closed a section of the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road so the helicopter could land and take the injured man on board. He was flown to University Hospital Limerick for emergency treatment.





Gardaí have confirmed that the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.



A garda spokesman confirmed that a man fell from a wall at his home near Lisdeen and that he suffered serious head injuries in what they believe to be an accident.



The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been informed of the tragedy.