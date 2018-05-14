Father of Down Syndrome girl: "I won't be shamed or silenced by Minister Harris"

A father whose daughter, Grace, is featured in a new LoveBoth poster has released a video this evening in response to criticism of the posters by Minister Simon Harris' earlier today.

The Minister was highly critical of the LoveBoth poster showing Grace - who was born with Down Syndrome - and said that people with Down syndrome should not feature in the debate. The poster was also criticised by Senator Aodhán Ó'Riordáin and Lisa Chambers TD.

In the video released tonight Mr McBreen highlights the horrific statistics from countries like Britain where 90% of babies diagnosed with Down Syndrome are aborted and said "won't be shamed or silenced" out of the debate.

Speaking earlier today the Health Minister said disability will not be a ground for having an abortion if the eighth amendment is repealed and new laws come in.

Mr Harris was speaking at a Together for Yes event with former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Minister Harris says both sides should respect the wishes of Down Syndrome Ireland, and not feature people with the condition in campaign posters.

"I think it's quite upsetting," he said.

I think it's very upsetting to say to people with Down Syndrome in Ireland that you've only been born in Ireland because of the eighth amendment.

"The facts don't bear that out.

LoveBoth spokesperson Cora Sherlock described the reaction as "fake outrage".

The fake outrage by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Lisa Chambers is another sign of the reluctance of those pushing for repeal to address this issue in any serious way.

- Digital Desk