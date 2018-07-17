Father and two sons rescued by Bundoran RNLI after being caught in rip current

Three swimmers were rescued by Bundoran RNLI on Monday night after getting caught in a rip current.

A father and his two sons were swimming off Bundoran Beach in Co Donegal when sea conditions changed suddenly.

Bundoran RNLI were called by Malin Head Coast Guard at 8.07pm and proceeded immediately to the scene.

The three people were recovered onto the lifeboat and brought back to the station where they were met by ambulance and taken to Sligo General Hospital.

The father and his sons were all wearing wet suits with one of the group also wearing a personal floatation device.

"Conditions in the sea had been good before the callout but had taken a sudden turn for the worse," said Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Captain Tony McGowan.

"It is understood the three casualties got caught in a rip current and were in some difficulty. Thankfully there were able to walk from the lifeboat to the waiting ambulance."

"For anyone caught in a rip current the advice is not to try to swim against it or you’ll become exhausted.

"If you can stand, wade don’t swim. If you can, then you should swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore. Always raise your hand and shout for help.

"We wish the three people involved in last night’s rescue a full recovery."

- Digital Desk