Father and son sustain serious burns at Clare home

Latest: A Co Clare family have been left devastated after a father and son sustained serous burns at their home Friday evening, writes David Raleigh.

The two men, named locally as Joe Quinn, aged 89, and his son Seamus Quinn, aged in his 40s, were airlifted in two helicopters to Cork University Hospital (CUH), from their home in Meelick, south east Clare.

Gardai are investigating the shocking incident, but sources said they believed the incident was a “tragic accident”.

Two people were seriously injured in a fire at a bungalow in Meelick, Co. Clare about 12 kms outside Limerick city this Friday evening. Both were taken in separate helicopters to hospital. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

Joe Quinn accidentally fell into a fire was lighting inside the house at the time, reliable sources said.

Mr Quinn suffered “extensive burns” to his body and was in a critical condition in hospital.

His son Seamus also suffered burns having gone to his father’s aid.

His condition, whilst serious, was not thought to be life-threatening.

Neighbours expressed “shock” as news of the tragedy filtered through the small rural community.

Locals described Joe Quinn and his family as “quiet people” and “good neighbours”.

Mr Quinn, a former CIE worker, lost a son, aged in his 20s, in a motorcycle accident several years ago, neighbours said.

The Quinn's modest cottage style bungalow, in which Mr Quinn and his wife Alice reside in with their son Seamus, was not damaged in last night's incident.

The couple have three other children, neighbours said.

Several family members who rushed to the house later sat outside the property in deep shock.

Gardai were maintains a presence at the house last night and a garda forensic officer also attended the property as part of normal investigative procedures.

Four units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a 999 call about a “house fire” at 5.44pm.

When firefighters got to the scene they found Joe Quinn in a serious condition with extensive burn injuries.

Firefighters, gardai, and HSE ground paramedics, assisted crews from the Air Corps 112 Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance, as well as the Shannon-based Rescue Helicopter 115 which transferred the two male casualties to hospital in Cork.

Paying tribute, a neighbour described Joe Quinn as "a good musician and entertainer" who in his heyday had "played the accordion and sang at venues around the country".

"He used to sing like Jim Reeves, and he's always been a good neighbour," they added.

