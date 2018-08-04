Farmers welcome fast-growing fodder scheme as 'a good start'

Farmers are welcoming a Government scheme to encourage the planting of fast-growing fodder as a catch crop, following the damage caused by this year's drought.

The weather extremes of snow followed by heat have led to serious problems for growing crops and feed for livestock.

IFA President Joe Healy said the Government initiative is a step in the right direction.

"If we got it all planted, it would give us close on a million bales," said Mr Healy.

"There are different estimates, but one estimate has us short about 10m bales in the country.

"A million bales is a good start but there's a whole heap of other areas that need to be tackle as well.

"For instance, flexibility around certain measures in GLAS [the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme] and aslo in relation to the application of fertiliser."

Digital Desk