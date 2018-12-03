Farmer jailed for five years for manslaughter of neighbour in Co Kerry

Kerry farmer Michael Ferris, who drove the prongs of a teleporter into his neighbour after a decades-long row about a noisy bird-scarer, has been jailed for five years at the Central Criminal Court for his manslaughter.

A jury sitting in Tralee found dairy farmer Michael Ferris (aged 63) not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour Anthony O’Mahony (aged 73) by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

The two-week trial, which ended on October 19, heard evidence that tillage farmer Anthony O’ Mahony suffered "catastrophic injuries" after he was repeatedly stabbed with the prongs of the teleporter while he sat in his car.

Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, had denied murdering neighbouring landowner Mr O’Mahony over the use of a crow-banger for scaring birds at Rattoo on the morning of April 4, 2017. The trial was told that the noise from it “would wake the dead".

At a sentence hearing this morning, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart sentenced Ferris to six years in prison with one year suspended, backdated to April 4, 2017 when he first went into custody.

