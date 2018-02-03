Farage: Ireland should follow UK out of EU

Nigel Farage has denied that membership of the EU had "too much to do" with Ireland's prosperity in recent decades, and suggested we should follow the UK out of the EU.

He said our low corporate tax rate, labour skills and language skills (ie that we are English-speaking) had more to do with Ireland's success than EU membership.

Speaking to Marian Finucane on RTE radio today, he said: "What Brexit was about was whether (the UK) wants to be a self-governing nation, or part of a bigger political union", adding it was debatable whether the EU was good for jobs or growth.

He said there needed to be a free trade arrangement between Ireland and the UK after Brexit.

Speaking on the future of Europe at Trinity College’s historical society yesterday, Mr Farage said he got involved in politics to fight against the EU but that he is now considered a “reincarnation of Adolf Hitler”. He will also speak at a ‘Irexit’ conference today in Dublin, debating if Ireland should leave the EU.

In this morning's radio interview, he insisted what Ireland had lost in fisheries alone by signing up to EU policies "far outweighs" what Ireland had gained in subsidies from the EU.

Mr Farage also said Leo Varadkar reminded him of a young Tony Blair, in being personable and articulate.