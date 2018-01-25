Family suffer 'unimaginable heartbreak' after sudden death of boy, 3, in Wexford

It is being reported that a three-year-old boy has died suddenly in Wexford.

It is understoon Ollie Dempsey from Monamolin, Co Wexford, passed away at Wexford General Hospital on Tuesday after collapsing at home.

According to the Independent, he is said to have displayed flu-like symptoms before dying, but the cause of his death is unknown at the moment.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor told the newspaper: "As far as I'm aware Ollie was in good health but it's hard to know the cause of death at this stage.

"It's just an awful tragedy, the whole community is deeply affected by this. It's unimaginable heartbreak for the family.

Wexford General Hospital.

"My thoughts and condolences are with the Dempsey family."

Ollie Dempsey will be buried on Friday after the Mass Of The Angels at St Moling's Church in Monamolin which takes place at 1pm.