Family rescued from Dublin mountains after heatwave causes gorse fire

A family has been rescued from the Dublin mountains after a gorse fire yesterday evening.

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade.

Their car was burned out after it went off the road.

A TV3 cameraman can be seen helping a family emerging from thick smoke in the Dublin mountains yesterday.

Dublin Fire Brigade has tweeted a photo of their burned-out car.

It went up in flames after the family fled the vehicle which came off the Old Military Road.

The gorse and heather fire is one of many blazes that fire crews are dealing with because of the heatwave.

Dublin Fire Brigade has three units at the scene of two smouldering fires at the Sugarloaf in Wicklow and Brannockstown in Meath this morning.

Both have been brought under control.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Ireland, Heatwave, Gorse Fire, Dublin Mountains

 

