Family rescued from Dublin mountains after heatwave causes gorse fire

A family has been rescued from the Dublin mountains after a gorse fire yesterday evening.

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade.

Their car was burned out after it went off the road.

A TV3 cameraman can be seen helping a family emerging from thick smoke in the Dublin mountains yesterday.

ICYMI: This is the moment a @TV3Ireland cameraman came to the rescue of a family who got into difficulty after a suspected heather fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains. Emergency services have been dealing with gorse fires nationwide. @fergalobrientv3 reports #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/yIovjtv3UR — 3News (@3NewsIreland) June 27, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade has tweeted a photo of their burned-out car.

It went up in flames after the family fled the vehicle which came off the Old Military Road.

The gorse and heather fire is one of many blazes that fire crews are dealing with because of the heatwave.

Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the ☀, be safe #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/Yjjj4mtWL6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade has three units at the scene of two smouldering fires at the Sugarloaf in Wicklow and Brannockstown in Meath this morning.

Both have been brought under control.

- Digital Desk