Family planning expert says Ireland should bring in free contraception for women

A medical expert says there is a 'compelling rationale' behind introducing free contraceptives here.

Cost is the main barrier to people using birth control in Ireland.

Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell is calling for free contraceptives for women which would cost the Government around €92 per woman annually.

Dr Niall Behan, Chief Executive of the Irish Family Planning Association, says the issue arose out of discussions surrounding the Eighth Amendment.

He said: "What the experts said, of that committee, from the World Health Organisation and the other medical expert institutions, they were saying the key issue around abortion is not actually whether our laws criminalise women or restrict access to abortion.

"They said what's really, really important is that women have access to contraception and good sexuality education."