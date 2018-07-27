Family of Mark Burke appeal for information four years on from 'brutal murder'

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of his disappearance, the family of a South Dublin man have appealed to anyone with information about his death to come forward.

Mark Burke.

36-year-old father of seven Mark Burke was last seen on Corrig Avenue in Dun Laoghaire on July 28 in 2014.

Three days later, his partial remains were found in a skip at Thornton's recycling plant in Ballyfermot, West Dublin.

Speaking to East Coast FM News, Mark's father Noel, says he believes the fact that Mark was homeless has lessened people's interest in the case.

He said:

We were out in Dun Laoghaire and Bray and everywhere giving out leaflets and people keep saying 'oh that's the chap that fell into a bin and was brought to a recycling centre.' That is not the situation at all. It has been proved there was a brutal murder. He was dismembered and put into a skip.

