Family of man who uploaded photos of teenage girls to porn site ostracised, court told

The family of a Shannon man who uploaded 19 girls’ Facebook profile pictures to a pornographic site have been ostracised.

That is according to solicitor for Evan Meehan (25), Stiofán Fitzpatrick who told Ennis District Court “Mr Meehan’s family have been through the mill as a result of his actions. He is fully aware of that.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “They have been ostracised. His father’s car has been damaged. They have taken that on the chin because they know he did wrong.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said that Mr Meehan was a boy when the offences were committed and today he is a man in the court.

Evan Meehan

In the case, Mr Meehan of Dernish Lawn, Shannon has pleaded guilty to uploading 30 photos of local teenage girls to a pornographic site between October 2013 to the end of June 2014.

A number of the captions accompanying the photos uploaded by Mr Meehan described the girls engaging in various sexual acts with their fathers.

The 30 charges relate to 19 girls.

Mr Meehan acted alone in the crime and the offences took place during a period when Mr Meehan was aged 19 and 20.

The offences came to light after a number of girls presented themselves to Shannon Garda Station on June 30th 2014.

In court on Wednesday when asked how he was by Judge Patrick Durcan, Mr Meehan replied: “Nervous.”

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “You have all the reason to be nervous as you are before the court on very serious charges.”

However both Judge Durcan and Insp Tom Kennedy praised Mr Meehan’s efforts in the efforts he has made to rehabilitate himself.

Insp Kennedy said that the case was “in a good place”.

He said: “Everything has worked really well in the context of Mr Meehan’s participation and he has done all he has asked to do.”

Insp Kennedy said: “He has learned a huge amount of lessons not least in relation to what happened and what happened could have been worse.”

Judge Durcan said that he would adjourn the matter generally and told Mr Meehan that “you have a great life ahead of you”.

He said: “There is no conviction or no order against you because the court very much appreciates the very good work you have done.”

He stated: “The case is dead if you want to keep it dead.”