Family of man found dismembered in 2014 renew appeal for information

Gardai are making a fresh appeal for information about a man whose body was found at a recycling plant in Ballyfermot in Dublin in 2014.

The dismembered remains of 36-year-old Mark Burke were found in a bin at Thornton’s Recycling Plant on July 28, 2014.

He was last seen alive three days earlier at Dun Laoghaire District Court.

Mark's family was pleading today to anyone who has any information to come forward, while his mother Bernie says she wants to find justice for her son.

"I know the gardai are doing their very best and I appreciate it, but I think there should be more done," she said.

"It's four years on and we're suffering still, I know my children are."

"But for me, I'm going through an illness and I want to be alive to see whoever did this to my son," she said.

