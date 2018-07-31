Family of Donegal man seriously injured in Sydney fall fly to Australia; Police investigating the incident

Update 9.12am: Police in Australia are investigating the circumstances around an incident which left a young man Irishman seriously injured.

21-year-old Shaun Dunworth from Donegal was found lying on the road near the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is believed he suffered head injuries following a fall.

His family have flown out to be by his side and The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

Donegal County Councillor Ian McGarvey is a relative of the young man and says it has come as a shock to the family.

He said: "It is such a shock for any family, everybody's thoughts seem to be with them and hoping that please God all will work out and he will get ok and get over the incident."

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was shut down for a time after the man, in his twenties, was discovered lying on the road on the High Street overpass near the bridge.

