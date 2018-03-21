Family of Cork teen paralysed in Storm Emma fall 'blown away' by GoFundMe page support

A Cork family have been blown away by the response to a GoFundMe page set up for a teen injured during Storm Emma.

Jack O'Driscoll had been out in the snow with friends in Mayfield, Cork when he fell - fracturing his C5 vertebrae in his neck.

The fall left Jack paralysed from the chest down.

The GoFundMe page is looking to raise €200,000 to help with the costs of Jack's care and has raised over €15,000 in just 20 hours.

The 19-year-old's family and friends are hoping the money can allow Jack to be ambitious in his recovery and rehabilitation.

After being brought to Cork University Hospital after the fall, Jack has since been moved to a dedicated spinal ward in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Speaking to IrishExaminer.com, one of those involved in setting up the page said: "Jack’s family have been blown away by the response to the fund so far."

"Jack is a sports fanatic, playing hurling and football with Mayfield GAA Club, and soccer with St. Mary’s A.F.C.

"The evidence of his involvement in these clubs has been the overwhelming support himself and the family have received from them since the accident, as well as the wider public in general.

Jack, more than anyone else, is aware of the long road ahead of him, but he has remained positive, upbeat and determined since the accident occurred.

"The main aim of this fund is to ensure that Jack can be as ambitious as possible with regards his rehabilitation."

Jack's family and friends who set up the GoFundMe page feel that they "owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation."

