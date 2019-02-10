Family members of Stardust fire victims call for inquest to be reopened on 38th anniversary

A special mass and wreath laying ceremony will take place for the victims of the Stardust fire in Dublin today.

Christine Keegan who lost her daughters Mary & Martina in the Tragedy & her daughter Antoinette Keegan with families of victims and survivors of the 1981 Stardust fire during a protest march to the Attorney General's Office last year. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins.

The mass marks the 38th anniversary of the tragic event which occurred in Coolock.

48 young people died in the nightclub disaster in Artane, with arson being highlighted as the probable cause.

Antoinette Keegan, who lost two of her sisters in the fire, said a request for a fresh inquest is to be made soon.

"Hopefully now the application goes to the attorney general this week and then we can raise it with the government again to see where we're going to go because we have to get the inquest reopened.