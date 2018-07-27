Family devastated after killer lodges appeal against conviction for murdering Cork woman

Olivia Kelleher

A mother who had to endure three murder trials before she saw the killer of her beloved daughter jailed for life has spoken of her anguish and despair after another appeal has been lodged in relation to the conviction in the case.

Olivia Dunlea's family.

Darren Murphy (41) of Passage West, Co Cork has lodged an appeal on his conviction for the murder of play school teacher and youth leader, Olivia Dunlea, who was originally from Victoria Avenue in Cork city.

Mr Murphy tried to smother Olivia (36) before stabbing her multiple times and setting fire to her home on February 17, 2013. She was in her bed which he set on fire. He also set a second fire downstairs at her home in Passage West before leaving.

Mr Murphy was jailed for life following his conviction by a jury at a Central Criminal Court Sitting in Cork last month. The two previous murder trials in the case had resulted in a hung jury and a conviction which was overturned on a legal issue.

In an interview on the Neil Prendeville show, on Cork's Red FM, Ann Dunlea, mother of Olivia, said they felt utter despair at the decision by Mr Murphy to appeal his conviction.

We are back to square one. Demented again. There is no end to it. It is a punishment for us. He is grand. He is up in the hotel (prison) being looked after. It shouldn't be allowed. We are just after getting over all the trial business again. We were delighted with the conviction but Olivia wasn't coming home.

Ms Dunlea said her daughter Anne gave birth to a baby girl days before the murder of their beloved Olivia. From the elation of the birth of little Charlotte they suffered the devastation of the loss of a daughter, mother, and sibling.

"I was staying down with Anne on account of her coming out of hospital. During the night we got a phonecall to say the house was on fire. Anne ran over. I was minding the two children and she rang me to say Olivia wasn't in the house.

"I was ringing Olivia's phone to say the house was on fire. Anne came back with a guard and said the fireman had gone in with the heat lamp and were after finding her remains."

She said she went from the relief of thinking that Olivia wasn't in the blazing house to the utter horror of finding out that she was at home when the blaze broke out.

Olivia had to be identified from her dental records and the family never saw her again. They didn't get to dress her for her funeral and the coffin was closed for the requiem mass.

Darren Murphy.

Ms Dunlea said that since then they have suffered through the mental torture of three trials which has compounded the grief for a much-loved member of the family. This is the second appeal in the case.

Ann says it is "condescending to the jury" to have another appeal and that it is disrespectful to the system for the matter to come up again in this manner.

The appeal has been confirmed by the Courts Service. The grounds of the appeal are not known at this juncture.

Ms Dunlea said Mr Murphy could have got an "Oscar on the spot" for the lies he told in court.

"Dragging my daughter's name through the muck just because he is down there."

Ms Dunlea said she was indebted to gardai for their support but that ultimately it was all about the rights of people like Mr Murphy.

Click your fingers. Apply for an appeal. We are sitting the court listening to three trials and we can't open our mouth. Some days I felt like standing up and saying "That is my child you are talking about." And they are all lies out of his mouth. In all my life I never expected this to happen to us.

Ms Dunlea said that Olivia was "very bubbly" and lived for her children and helping others.

"She was in the youth club in Passage and wouldn't miss a night there. She was all about family."

The Central Criminal Court in Cork heard during the trial that as Olivia lay dying in her bed with multiple stab injuries Mr Murphy set fire to her quilt before going downstairs and lighting a fire in the middle of the table. The blaze was an attempt to conceal his crime.

Clothes had to be bought for the children of Olivia Dunlea because they literally didn’t have a shirt on their backs after the fire. Some of their pets died in the blaze.

The family managed to retrieve a few photographs and personal items from the loft of the house in Pembroke Crescent in Passage West. However, they have very little in the way of possessions relating to their loved one.

Olivia Dunlea.

Ann Dunlea, who has been the backbone of her family even amid her immense sorrow, says that Darren Murphy "should never walk the streets of Ireland again."

Mr Murphy of Dan Desmond Drive, Passage West, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty to murder but conceded that he had committed manslaughter. The DPP declined to accept his plea.

Olivia Dunlea was discovered lying face down on her bed having incurred six stab wounds prior to the blaze.

Two lockers on either side of Miss Dunlea's bed were burned and the ceiling had collapsed. The ceiling joints in her bedroom were charred and the ensuite was badly burned.

The trial was told that Mr Murphy reacted so strongly to the break up of an earlier relationship that he slashed his wrists and required admission to a psychiatric unit. Witnesses in the trial had indicated that he had wanted to control his girlfriend.

The pathologist in the case, Professor Marie Cassidy, said that she was of the view that Olivia was still alive when the fire started. The postmortem revealed that Olivia had six stab wounds, two behind the right ear and four to the front of the neck.

One of the wounds behind her ear penetrated into her spinal canal, causing bleeding inside her skull which would have caused paralysis.

Professor Cassidy said that Olivia could have died from the stab wounds alone but 24% carbon monoxide suggests she was breathing in some of the fumes. No date has been set for the appeal in the case. The appeal was lodged on July 11.

Olivia is survived by her three children Aaron, Megan, and Darragh. Ann Dunlea says that Olivia lives on in her "incredible children."