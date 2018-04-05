Family appeal for help in finding Tipperary man missing since Monday

The family of a man who has been missing in Co Tipperary since Monday are appealing for help in finding him.

Mal Brennan.

63-year-old Malachy (Mal) Brennan was last seen in the Borrisokane area at 6pm on Monday, April 2nd. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a dark woolly hat.

Searches have been ongoing since his disappearance, with members of the public, An Garda Síochána, Coast Guard R115, the fire service, Nenagh Ormond Search and Rescue and the Civil Defence all assisting in the search.

Rescue teams search the river in Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22.

The family are appealing to anybody passing though the Borrisokane area from 5.30 pm onwards on Monday evening who may of seen Mal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067-50430 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

