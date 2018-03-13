Family and friends of Rescue 116 crew members to gather for vigil

Family and friends of those killed in the Rescue 116 crash will attend a vigil on the Mayo coast later tonight.

Tomorrow marks one year since the helicopter went down near Blackrock Island with the loss of all four crew members.

The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy were recovered afterwards.

Their colleagues, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith, remain lost at sea.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, tweeted: “For all the calls, messages, prayers & hugs, a heartfelt thank you.

“We have an unbelievably tough time ahead, but the never-ending kindness & that powerful wave of support does help.

“Through these absolute worst times in life I have seen the absolute best of humanity. Thank you.”

Local photo-journalist Fergus Sweeney says it’s had a huge impact on the Blacksod community.

“If we think about the four crew members who were lost and the huge positive effects they brought to people’s lives by doing their jobs, rescuing people, taking them out of danger, I think the energy from the crew and that positivity has been transferred to the community,” said Mr Sweeney.