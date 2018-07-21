Families of Berkeley balcony collapse victims gather to mark third anniversary

Family members of those who died in the Berkeley balcony collapse will gather to remember their loved ones later at a ceremony in California.

A memorial plaque is to be unveiled near where the six Dublin students passed away over three years ago.

The unveiling will be co-hosted by Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, Dan Mulhall, and the Mayor of the City of Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin.

Together with family members, representatives of San Francisco’s Irish community & the local authorities, I will attend today’s unveiling of a plaque in memory of the six students who died so tragically in the balcony collapse in Berkeley in June 2015. https://t.co/3C7Ryuymiv — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) July 21, 2018

Digital Desk