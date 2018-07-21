Families of Berkeley balcony collapse victims gather to mark third anniversary

Back to Berkeley balcony collapse Ireland Home

Family members of those who died in the Berkeley balcony collapse will gather to remember their loved ones later at a ceremony in California.

A memorial plaque is to be unveiled near where the six Dublin students passed away over three years ago.

The unveiling will be co-hosted by Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, Dan Mulhall, and the Mayor of the City of Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Berkeley

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland