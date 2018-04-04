Families left homeless by Metro hotel fire to gather at City Council's homeless office today

Around a dozen families left homeless after the Metro hotel and apartment building fire in Dublin are planning to arrive at the City Council's homeless offices this afternoon without an appointment.

They have been put up in another hotel since the blaze broke out in Ballymun last month, but that offer of free accommodation ends tonight.

Some residents say they have tried to organise meetings with TDs, Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing.

One of those affected, Adeel Bashir, says he and his family have no idea where they will sleep tomorrow.

"Yeah, it ends today, today is the last night," he said.

"From tomorrow, we'll have no place... for me, for my wife and our two kids.

"We're only hoping for a place to stay, that's all. I don't want to go on the street."

