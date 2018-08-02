Fall injuries killed American tourist in Gap of Dunloe jaunting-car tragedy, inquest confirms

By Anne Lucey, Coroner’s Court, Killarney

The inquest into the death of one of two people who died at the Gap of Dunloe earlier this year has opened and closed in Killarney.

Normand La Rose, a 62-year-old American, had died as the result of severe brain injury after falling onto rocks from a pony and trap in the Gap of Dunloe earlier this year, it was told.

The inquest into the death of Normand La Rose from Phoenix, Arizona opened in Killarney at the coroner’s court on Thursday morning “to allow the death certificate to issue,” coroner Aisling Quilter said.

Normand La Rose, left, with Joy Few

The post-mortem carried out on April 11 last, two days after his death found Mr Larose had suffered from severe trauma, and brain injury and extensive fractures to his skull, Ms Quilter noted.

“Death was the result of blunt force trauma with severe brain injury due to a fall onto rocks from a pony and trap on April 9, 2018,” the coroner said, adjourning the full inquest.

Mr Larose’s partner Joy Few, aged 64, also died in the incident at the Gap on the date.

They died when the pony and trap in which they were travelling suddenly left the road around two miles from Kate Kearney's Cottage.

They were around 100 yards after a stone bridge, coming down an incline, at the time.

Ms Few's daughter and son-in-law and two grandchildren were on the trip through the Gap with them, in separate traps.