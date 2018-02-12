Fall in number of school children getting meningitis and whooping cough vaccines

There has been a fall in the rate of school children getting vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough.

It is feared public concerns around the HPV vaccine may be one reason.

Professor Karina Butler is the Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, she says

She said: "As our rates of these diseases have gone down, people don't perceive them as important enough anymore to keep up with the vaccines.

"It might not be convenient or they might miss out on the day and then they don't make the effort to catch up."

