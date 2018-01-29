Fair City actor pays compensation to ex-partner following assault

By Tom Tuite

A Fair City star who admitted punching and biting his former partner has fully complied with a judge’s order to pay €2,000 compensation.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, 33, who played Carrigstown villain Zumo Bishop for six years in the RTE television soap, had been told to pay a total of €2,000 to his former partner and today sentencing was adjourned until a date in April.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday when he handed the final instalment of €500 into court. His solicitor Philip Hannon told Judge John Lindsay that his client had engaged with the Probation Service which had furnished the court with a report.

Actor PatrickFitzpatrick (33), at previous court sitting. Picture: Courtpix

Judge Lindsay sought an updated report as he adjourned sentencing. Fitzpatrick, dressed in jeans and a blue jacket, thanked the judge at the end of the hearing.

The actor has pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Theresa Gannon at his home at Hollytree Terrace, Ballymun, on Sept. 4, 2015. The charge is under Section Three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The offence, at district court level, can carry a sentence of up to one year.

The judge said it was a condition that he has to deal with the Probation Service.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Niall Carolan had told Judge Lindsay that Fitzpatrick bit the woman’s upper arm but did not break skin. He has also said the actor then punched her twice on the side of her jaw.

Photos of her injuries were shown to the court.

She suffered bruising and a medical report on her was furnished to the court.

Garda Carolan has told the court the victim “has made a full recovery”.

In February last year, Judge Lindsay had suggested the sum of €2,000 should be paid to Ms Gannon. The defence had asked for the actor to be given time to come up with all the money.

Before today’s hearing, Fitzpatrick had paid €1,500 towards compensation.

Earlier, the court also heard that there was a positive probation report on Fitzpatrick. Judge Lindsay said yesterday/today (mon) that the latest report did not recommend a probation bond.

Fitzpatrick played Fair City gangster Zumo Bishop for six years, from 2007-2013 and briefly reprised the role last year.

His fictional on-screen hard-man alter ego was at the centre of some of programme's biggest stories in recent years. Fitzpatrick’s other acting credits includes a role in 2013 horror film, City of Hate.