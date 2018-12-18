Facial-imaging tech used to catch man who claimed €40k benefits in brother's name

A man who fraudulently claimed over €40,000 of Jobseeker's Allowance in his brother's name and was caught as a result of facial-imaging technology has received 200 hours of community service.

Owen McKeever (63) of Durrow Road, Crumlin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to fraudulently claiming jobseekers allowance in the name of Brendan McKeever on dates between 2009 and 2013.

McKeever had been sent forward from the District Court on signed guilty pleas to 50 sample counts of social welfare fraud. He was also making a legitimate social welfare claim in his own name at the time.

Judge Karen O'Connor ordered that he serve 200 hours of community service to be completed over a 12-month period beginning from today's date in lieu of serving a sentence of two years and three months of imprisonment.

Garda Ian Abbey told James Dwyer BL, prosecuting, that facial-imaging technology was introduced in the Department of Social and Family Affairs in 2013. A match was later discovered between a genuine photograph of McKeever and a photograph of McKeever purporting to be his brother.

Gda Abbey said he interviewed McKeever who immediately made full admissions and told him: “I put my hands up”.

McKeever's brother had been home from the UK for a time and began signing on for a claim in his name which McKeever continued when his brother returned to the UK.

The total loss to the Exchequer was €41,871. McKeever told gardaí he did not think the total was as much as it was, but accepted it.

Cathal O'Braonáin BL, defending, said McKeever had run a number of businesses, including a delivery business, which had failed as a result of the recession and his vehicles had been repossessed. He said he did not have significant debts as a result, but it had led to change in lifestyle for him.

He asked the court to take into account his client's immediate co-operation and full admissions, which he said had saved the State time and resources in what could have been a technical and lengthy trial.

Counsel said his client was someone who was of previous good character and was remorseful once confronted. He said his client was a single man and was the sole carer for his 87-year-old mother.

He told the court that €4,700 has already been paid to revenue and that a further €3,500 has been given by McKeever to his solicitor who would ensure it was also paid back.

Judge O'Connor acknowledged that his signed guilty pleas saved considerable court time and were a “particularly powerful form of mitigation”. She said his family circumstances and his age were also mitigating factors in the case.