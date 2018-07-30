Facebook to face questions on moderation of violent and harmful content

Facebook executives are to appear before the Oireachtas later this week.

The Communications Committee is to question the company on Wednesday, about moderation of violent and harmful content.

It follows a Channel 4 documentary, which found staff were instructed not to remove content from the platform - even when it violated guidelines.

Committee chair Hildegarde Naughton has said the programme raises new questions about Facebook's commitment and ability to police itself.

