Facebook to face questions on moderation of violent and harmful content
30/07/2018 - 10:54:49
Facebook executives are to appear before the Oireachtas later this week.
The Communications Committee is to question the company on Wednesday, about moderation of violent and harmful content.
It follows a Channel 4 documentary, which found staff were instructed not to remove content from the platform - even when it violated guidelines.
Committee chair Hildegarde Naughton has said the programme raises new questions about Facebook's commitment and ability to police itself.
- Digital Desk