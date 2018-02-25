Facebook 'planning to double its Dublin staff-base'

Facebook is reportedly planning to build a huge new campus in Dublin.

The social media giant is contemplating a new 700,000 square foot space in Ballsbridge, according to The Sunday Business Post.

Capable of housing at least 5,000 staff, the headquarters would be twice the size of Microsoft's massive new campus in Leopardstown.

It is believed Facebook aims to double its Dublin staff-base in the medium term.

