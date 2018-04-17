Facebook executives to face questions over Cambridge Analytica scandal at Oireachtas

Some of Facebook's top executives will face questions from TDs and Senators today on the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Communications Committee is looking into the impact of social media on elections and referendums, like the upcoming abortion vote.

Appearing today are Vice President of Global Policy Joel Kaplan and the Head of Public Policy for Ireland Niamh Sweeney.

The Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon will also give evidence about her role in protecting citizens' personal information.

Committee Chair Deputy Hildegarde Naughton wants to hear whether the commissioner needs more powers.

She said: "I really feel it's important that we have Helen Dixon before the committee to outline areas if she feels that she needs greater powers, we as an Oireachtas definitely need to step in to facilitate that."

Ms Naughton also said Facebook still has questions to answer.

She said: "I don't think there will be anyone holding back in relation to the questions. If we feel we're not getting answers, it's a very serious issue.

"We know the effect of social media, how it fuels opinion now right across every sector from politics to young people and business and communities.

"It is important that when people go online, they know that they are safe."

- Digital Desk