Facebook bosses to be questioned by Communications Committee over handling of violent content

The Oireachtas Communications Committee is set to discuss Facebook's handling of violent and harmful content today.

It will grill the social media site's executives after revelations from the Channel 4 documentary 'Inside Facebook'.

It used hidden camera footage to show how content moderation practices are taught and applied within the company's operations in Dublin.

Communications Committee Chairperson Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says members are worried about how Facebook deals with harmful content.

She said:

There is a lot of concern among members of our committee in relation to the procedures in place and particularly, how moderators within Facebook were trained in relation to leaving this very harmful content online in order to generate revenue for Facebook.

- Digital Desk