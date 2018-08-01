Facebook bosses due before Communications Committee to answer questions over handling of violent content

Update 11.35am: Representatives from Facebook are due before a Dáil Communications Committee shortly, to explain why the company failed to take down offensive material from its platform.

It follows the airing of a Channel 4 documentary, which showed secret footage of moderators being instructed not to remove abusive or graphic content from the website.

Committee Member Timmy Dooley says Facebook has a responsibility to maintain standards.

He said: "Facebook, Google and these digital platforms are extremely powerful, have a phenomenal reach and by and large they have been beneficial to society but that is not to suggest that there shouldn't be some level of regulation."

Earlier: Facebook bosses to be questioned by Communications Committee over handling of violent content

The Oireachtas Communications Committee is set to discuss Facebook's handling of violent and harmful content today.

It will grill the social media site's executives after revelations from the Channel 4 documentary 'Inside Facebook'.

It used hidden camera footage to show how content moderation practices are taught and applied within the company's operations in Dublin.

Communications Committee Chairperson Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says members are worried about how Facebook deals with harmful content.

She said:

There is a lot of concern among members of our committee in relation to the procedures in place and particularly, how moderators within Facebook were trained in relation to leaving this very harmful content online in order to generate revenue for Facebook.

She also says all social media needs to be better regulated: "I think we need to look at social media right across the board, not just Facebook. It is the one area that has no regulation. They have been let self-regulate for many years, it is obviously not working. It does have an impact on our democracy and on the workings of different countries, freedom of speech."

Committee Member Timmy Dooley says the TV programme clearly illustrated unacceptable behaviour on Facebook's behalf.

He said:

What we say was material being used to train the moderators. So you had somebody from CPL who was working on behalf of Facebook saying 'this video, of an adult beating a child senselessly' saying 'this kind of material is ok, so long as there isn't a tagline on it that says this is fun, you can do this.' Well I don't think that's acceptable.

