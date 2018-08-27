Extreme weather could result in higher food prices

The extreme weather this year could lead to a rise in food prices, according to leading economists.

The dry conditions over the summer and the snow earlier in the year has put pressure on some crops as well as fodder supply for animals.

A group of British economists say the price of some items could go up by 5%.

And they are warning of pressure on wine supplies because of severe hailstorms in the French regions.

Kevin Hanrahan from agriculture authority Teagasc says some products will be affected here - but supermarkets will do their best to make sure consumers are not paying more.

"You could see some things like carrots which are very sensitive to the moisture conditions and there is a type of vegetable that you will see in your local supermarket that actually haven't been grown in Ireland," said Mr Hanrahan.

"The price of those products will go up a little bit but we have got to remember that if the Lidls, the Tescos, the Dunnes Stores can't get carrots in Ireland they will go elsewhere like continental Europe."

Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers Association, says the snow earlier in the year has also put a strain on food supply.

"If the food isn't being produced or isn't being delivered, a few days can be the difference between having the shelves packed and having them quite empty which they were last March," said Mr Healy.

"So, there is no need to panic. We will get over this.

"I think it highlights the importance of food and that we can never take the production of food for granted."

