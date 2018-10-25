Extra security on Dart over bank holiday and Halloween

Dublin's Dart services at a number of stations will receive extra security in the run-up to Halloween.

CEO of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade confirmed that there will be security on site from 5pm to 12.30am at Howth Junction and also at Kilbarrack Station from 2pm to 12.30am.

"There will be further teams operating in Howth Junction & Donaghmede and adjacent stations,” Mr Meade said.

Tommy Broughan TD said he has been in regular contact with Mr Meade and the gardaí regarding reported instances of anti-social behaviour at various Dart stations around the constituency.

"I welcome Mr Meade’s speedy reply and his confirmation that there will be security at stations," he said.

"As I mentioned at our recent Joint Policing Committee in North Central, I would also like to see a greater Garda presence around parishes and communities over the coming week as we know that Halloween can be a volatile time.