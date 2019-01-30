Expert identified smear slide of Ruth Morrissey as 'abnormal', court hears

A cervical screening expert who examined a 2009 smear slide of Ruth Morrissey, who is suing over the alleged misreading of her cervical tests today, told the High Court some cells on the slide identified as "abnormal".

Dr Michael McKenna said 95% of the cells on the slide were atypical but some others identified as abnormal with cells showing darker with a staining intensity.

Dr McKenna in the second day of the resumed action by Limerick woman, Ruth Morrissey against the HSE and two US laboratories, said he identified in the sample cells that were darker and with a staining intensity and irregularity of outline.

A consultant cytopathologist in charge of one of the North's four laboratories responsible for screening cervical smear tests Dr McKenna said he examined in October last year the 2009 Morrissey slide which had been tested by Quest Diagnostics at their lab in Wyoming.

The doctor said there were single cells which were normal and looked like cornflakes but he could clearly see a very dark and large group of cells. The darker cells would be a "red flag".

He said at even four magnification he concluded you would need to go back and have a look and there was a heightened level of awareness. He said in the case of atypical cells the screener would pass it on to the pathologist for further examination.

Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

A situation it is claimed allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contends that if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The HSE the court has already heard admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband. The laboratories deny all claims.

Earlier, Dr McKenna said primary cervical screening should have a high sensitivity for detecting abnormalities and when the sample is being tested, if there is any doubt, it should be passed on to the pathologist.

A negative, he said should only be reported when absolutely certain.

“You don’t want to call something negative when there is uncertainty,” he told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

“You can only have absolute confidence if you know it’s definitely negative. If it is borderline, you can’t call it normal,” he added.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues tomorrow.