Expensive equipment stolen from mountain rescue base

Gardai are investigating after thousands of euro worth of vital equipment was stolen from the Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue base at the weekend.

The local Civil Defence also lost equipment during the raid which happened on Friday night.

Thieves broke into the crew's facility in Sligo town and a number of vehicles parked at the base - and made off with flashlights, head torches, camping stoves, gortex jackets and rucksacks.

The theft means the 25 volunteers operating out of the base, are now relying on their own equipment for searches and callouts.

