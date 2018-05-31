Expedited hearing date set for for Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s legal action against HSE

An expedited hearing date of June 29 has been set for Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s legal action against the HSE.

The 37-year-old is one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy first highlighted by Vicky Phelan in April.

She is seeking damages for an alleged misreading or misdiagnosis of a smear test.

The HSE has yet to admit liability and says it is unfair for comments to be made about it until her case is fully investigated.

- Digital Desk