Exit polls: Michael D Higgins set for re-election; Peter Casey comfortable runner-up

Michael D Higgins has secured a historic second term as President of Ireland, despite the lowest turnout ever, two exit polls suggest.

Two exit polls, published as polls closed tonight, found that President Higgins secured the lion's share of the vote, and is likely to be elected on the first count, when boxes open at 9am tomorrow morning.

The big surprise is that businessman Peter Casey, despite making controversial comments about the Traveller community, will be a comfortable runner up, well ahead of the chasing pack.

The results of an RTE/Red C exit poll were: Michael D Higgins (58%); Peter Casey (21%); Liadh ni Riada (7%); Sean Gallagher (6%); Joan Freeman (6%) and Gavin Duffy (2%).

The results of a second exit poll for the Irish Times conducted by Ipsos/MRBI among approximately 4,500 respondents at 160 polling stations in every constituency were: Michael D Higgins (56%); Peter Casey (21%); Liadh ni Riada (8%); Sean Gallagher (7%); Joan Freeman (6%) and Gavin Duffy (2%).

The result will be seen as a disaster for Mr Gallagher, Ms Ni Riada and Ms Freeman and Mr Duffy who all are likely to lose out on their €200,000.

Mr Gallagher, who won half a million votes in 2011, is likely to finish some 22 percentage points less than his 2011 share of the vote, when he won 29 per cent.

RTÉ exit poll suggests Michael D Higgins is on course to be re-elected President with figures indicating he received 58.1% of first preference votes. Peter Casey in second place at 20.7% pic.twitter.com/1ls5LS4Jue — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 26, 2018

Ms Ni Riada, who surprised many by saying she would consider wearing a poppy on Armistice Day, failed to secure the core vote of Sinn Fein supporters and her result is a serious set back for her party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The RTE exit poll also showed an overwhelming majority, 71% have agreed to remove the reference to blasphemy from the Irish Constitution.

Voter turnout across the country was the lowest ever, reflecting the low-key nature of the campaign.

Previously, the lowest turnout recorded in a Presidential election was in 1997, where just 46.7% of those eligible to vote cast their ballot.

This time around a clear, crisp Autumnal day was not enough to encourage the voters to the polls with many not feeling the need to cast their ballot.

More than 3.2 million people were eligible to cast their ballots in the election and blasphemy referendum.

The six candidates went to the polls in their local areas this morning.

By 9pm, in Cork city turnout was running at 35% while in Dublin, turnout was just 40% with it hitting just18% in the North inner city.

The highest turnout in the capital was 51% in the Bayside area.

In Louth, a high turnout of 57% was reported in one area but in Athlone, turnout was running at about 35%.

At 6pm, across the country, turnout was well below the levels seen during May's abortion referendum.

The highest turnout recorded in a Presidential election was 65.3% in 1966 when Eamon DeValera defeated Thomas F O'Higgins to secure his second term in the Aras.

Since Douglas Hyde was first elected President in 1938, seven men and two women have held the office.

There was confusion in rural areas voiced about the referendum, with some voters saying they were unaware they were being asked whether they wanted to remove the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution.