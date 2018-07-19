Exhibition opens celebrating 100 years since women got the right to vote

A new exhibition has opened today to mark 100 years since women got the right to vote.

It's called Votes for Women: Suffrage and Citizenship and is open to the public at Leinster House in Dublin until October 19.

Artefacts on display include a collection of medals awarded to suffragette Hanna Sheehy Skeffington and a lectern used by suffrage speakers with the words "Votes for Women" on it.

Hanna Sheehy Skeffington

"I am particularly delighted that the Oireachtas is hosting this important exhibition of artefacts, images and ephemera celebrating the suffrage movement, the passage of the Representation of the People Act 1918 and the impact of that these changes have made on society," said Chairperson of the Vótáil 100 Committee, Labour Senator Ivana Bacik.

"This exhibition celebrates the lives of revolutionary women, thanks to whom women in Ireland have had a century of voting rights.

"I hope that this exhibition will encourage more women to become politically involved, and will remind us all about the importance of the right to vote.

"I would particularly encourage schools to bring their students along to this exhibition."