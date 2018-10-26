Executive Head of Human Resources in gardaí suspended

The Executive Head of Human Resources in An Garda Siochana, John Barrett, has been suspended.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requested the move from the Department of Justice, as the Head of HR is a civilian.

In a statement, gardaí said it is an internal employment matter and they will not be commenting further on the issue.

When asked for comment, the Department of Justice said: "The Department does not comment on individual cases".

John Barrett

- Digital Desk