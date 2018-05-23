Examination of BreastCheck to begin following CervicalCheck scandal

The chair of the Health Committee says all health screening programmes need to come under scrutiny following the CervicalCheck scandal.

The committee is this morning questioning officials from the National Cancer Screening Service about the operation of the Breast Check scheme.

Chairperson Dr Michael Harty says it is important that public confidence is restored in all screening programmes.

He says the committee wants reassurance that BreastCheck is operating to the best international standards.

"We are concerned that the difficulties in communication that arose in CervicalCheck may also be replicated in the other screening services, so we want to look at BreastCheck in that regard," said Dr Harty.

"Breast cancer is far more common than cervical cancer and there is a BreastCheck screening programme for women between the ages of 50 and 65.

"We want to ensure that the best quality and the best standards are also being delivered in BreastCheck."

Digital Desk