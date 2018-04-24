Ex-Tusla worker accused of having child abuse images

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a former Tusla employee in relation to the alleged discovery of child abuse imagery on his computer.

Since the Garda investigation began, the social worker has left the Child and Family Agency.

A number of digital devices were seized as part of the investigation — which is being conducted in Munster — and have been sent to the central forensic examination unit in Dublin.

The Garda operation began last year after the case was sent by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau to the relevant division for investigation.

A regional branch of the GNPSB conducted the probe, which led to the seizure. The devices are due for forensic examination by the Garda Cyber Crime Bureau.

It is unclear when the examination will take place as the bureau is still struggling to clear existing backlogs.

“The investigation is ongoing,” confirmed a source. “It is still being investigated and at the end of that stage a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosection.”

The DPP will decide whether or not charges should be brought or may direct investigating gardaí that further inquiries may need to be conducted.

Garda sources said the individual was no longer an employee of Tusla.

When contacted, a Tusla spokeswoman said: “As soon as Tusla became aware of the garda investigation we took immediate action and this person no longer works with Tusla.”

The GNPSB was set up as a national specialist unit charged with investigating a range of crimes affecting the person: sexual offences (adult and child), domestic violence, online child abuse imagery, as well as human trafficking and prostitution.

